Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,535 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

