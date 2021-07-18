Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,426 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

