Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 72,068 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 94,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 997,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,674,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

JPST remained flat at $$50.72 on Friday. 1,554,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74.

