Private Wealth Advisors Sells 7,618 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $78.32. 23,034,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,884,792. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

