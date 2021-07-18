Privatix (PRIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,329.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $65,997.38 and approximately $21,329.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00821481 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PRIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

