PRIZM (PZM) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.15 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $580,316.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002621 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000169 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,801,595,573 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

