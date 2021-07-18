Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TNL stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

