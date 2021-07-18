Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTG stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

