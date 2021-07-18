Profund Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LKQ by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

