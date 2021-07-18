Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $43,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In other news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $321,003.26. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $21,243,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.