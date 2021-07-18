Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $351.49 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

