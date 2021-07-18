Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 65,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

