Profund Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $73.43 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

