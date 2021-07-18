Profund Advisors LLC Takes $280,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,891,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $167.05 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

