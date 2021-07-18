Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in June

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,675,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,651,062 shares of company stock valued at $129,971,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

PGNY traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. 825,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,025. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.