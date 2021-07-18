Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $167,627.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,761,873,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,783,089 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

