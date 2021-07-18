Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee Sells 2,317 Shares

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $316,455.86.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.15. 1,419,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,951. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

