ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH opened at $5.93 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at $723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 275.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.