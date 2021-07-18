Propy (PRO) Reaches Market Cap of $12.77 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Propy has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and $52,428.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.00819611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

