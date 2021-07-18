PSP Swiss Property’s (PSPSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:PSPSF opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.09.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

