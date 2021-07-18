PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 69.4% in June

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining and energy company in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, mining support services, warehousing, coal barging and ship loading, channel dredging and maintenance, stevedoring, port services, forestry, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as repair and installation of machines; manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation; and treats mine water into potable water.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.