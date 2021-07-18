PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $106,965,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PTC by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

