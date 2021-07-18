Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 694 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

