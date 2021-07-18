Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,850 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 908.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 49,042 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $834,204.42. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,338 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,965. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

