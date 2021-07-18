Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $406,000 Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Denbury were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $28,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $38,423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denbury by 1,719.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 525,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEN opened at $65.04 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

