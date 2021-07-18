Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 34,949 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,949 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in REV Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in REV Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.04 million, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.