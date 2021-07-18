Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $714,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 767,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

