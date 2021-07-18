Public Index Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $87.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00148427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.74 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.