PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,164,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

