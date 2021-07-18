Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a twelve month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a twelve month high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

