Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $295.28 million and $117.65 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00148427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.74 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

