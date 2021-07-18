Putnam Investments LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,019 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.53 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

