Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 43,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

