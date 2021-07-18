Putnam Investments LLC Sells 13,448 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Vale stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

