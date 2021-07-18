Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,489 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $312.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

