Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.26, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

