Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSLR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

FSLR opened at $83.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63. First Solar has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

