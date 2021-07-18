Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.