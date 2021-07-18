Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

NYSE:LHX opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,056,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

