Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

