Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

