Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of METC opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

