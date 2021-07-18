Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for VMware, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VMware in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the virtualization software provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VMware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

