Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Issued By Truist Securiti

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of ZI opened at $49.75 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,243.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,020,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150,891 shares of company stock valued at $341,794,183 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

