Qcash Trading Down 0.4% This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.20 million and $182.48 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00148633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,674.96 or 1.00093400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

