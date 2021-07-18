Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Griffon were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

