Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $321,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $668,214.58. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $2,230,925.55. Insiders have sold 56,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

