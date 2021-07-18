Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 87,506 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $398,000. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

