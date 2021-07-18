Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 973.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE:BRP opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.