Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 3,986 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

